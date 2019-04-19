|
|
Dorothy Dee Neville Graves, 95, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in Abilene. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Family visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Born October 24, 1923 in Anson, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Bill and Clara (Treadwell) Neville. Dorothy married Charles (Chuck) Graves, March 8, 1942. She was a graduate of Anson High School and Hardin Simmons University. Dorothy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anson as of 1937 and a member of Loyal Workers Sunday School Class, Red Hatters, John Davis DAR Chapter of Abilene, TX Teachers Union.
Church and Dorothy enjoyed traveling in Ireland, Spain, Italy, Greece, Holy Land and throughout the USA.
Dorothy and Charles (Chuck) owned Graves and Neville Department Store for forty plus years where they participated in many community events and efforts.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Graves, December 16, 2013 and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Billl Neville.
Dorothy is survived by her sister-in-law, Marjorie Sowell of Plano; two nieces Shirley Fitzgerald (and husband, Charles) of Celina and Leisha Archer (and husband, Kelly) of Plano; a nephew, Ron Sowell (and wife, Sally of Charleston, West Virginia; grand nieces and nephews, Stacia Gos, Mira Stanley, Rayn Fitzgerald, Haley Archer, Nathan Archer, Jacob Archer, Duggan Conner Goss and Emmy Goss; her cousin, Patsy Pence (and husband, Charlie) of Houston and their daughter, Carolyn Galle of Houston.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 19, 2019