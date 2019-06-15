|
|
Dorothy Hartwig
Abilene - Dorothy Virginia Hartwig, 87, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith Porter; her two sisters Bernice Moffett and Margaret Pierce; and her youngest son, Richard Hartwig, Jr. She is survived by her husband Richard; son Robert; and daughter Cynthia.
She was married to Richard for 66 years. Dorothy married her high school and college sweetheart right after he graduated from Texas A&M as he was called into the Army three days later. Her first son was born in the Fort Hood Army Hospital. After the Korean War was over, her husband joined General Dynamics and they were then transferred from Fort Worth to San Diego; New London, CT; back to Arlington, TX; and finally to Abilene.
She and her husband were avid tennis players and played in team tennis tournaments throughout the state. One of her most memorable moments is when her team played for the national title in Tucson.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Presbyterian Medical Mission in Abilene.
A private graveside service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. Abilene, TX at 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 15, 2019