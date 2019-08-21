|
|
Dorothy Jane Venable Borden
Abilene - Dorothy Jane Venable Borden, a longtime resident of Abilene, Texas, passed away on August 14, 2019. Born on November 19, 1923 in Cleburne, Texas, she was the daughter of Virgil and Phee Venable. Dorothy married the late James Douglas "Doug" Borden on November 15, 1943 and they spent the next 73 years building a life together in Abilene.
Dorothy was a beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Dale "Ronnie" Borden and wife, Garrie and James Roland Borden and wife Liese; and sister Oza B. Hopper. Dorothy is also survived by her six grandchildren Ned, Caleb, Stephanie, Lane, Lauren and Brent; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was a longtime member of St. Paul's Methodist Church. She loved to host gatherings and care for her family and friends. Her strong will, resilience and endearment will live on with the kindred souls of her family and loved ones.
Dorothy was laid to rest alongside her husband on Friday, August 17, 2019 at the Rosehill Cemetery in Cleburne, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 21, 2019