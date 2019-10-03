|
Dorothy (St. John) Keeter
Throckmorton - Dorothy (St. John) Keeter, 95, formerly of Throckmorton, TX, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Throckmorton with Rev. Cliff Lester officiating. Burial will follow services at Throckmorton Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Throckmorton.
Dorothy was born December 2, 1923 in Ft. Worth, Texas, to Nora Lee (Alexander) and George Nelson St. John. She married Hilton Keeter on August 21, 1949 in Ft. Worth, TX. Together they moved to Throckmorton in 1961, where Dorothy remained until 10 years ago when she moved to the Lyndale Assisted Living Center in Abilene. She graduated from McCamey High School in 1941. She Taught Sunday School for 30 years and volunteered at the Senior Citizen Center for over 20 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #500. She enjoyed oil Painting.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Ann Copeland and husband Bruce of Abilene; two sons, John Nelson Keeter of Throckmorton and Mack Allen Keeter and wife Sue of Lake Jackson, TX; four granddaughters, Shelley Parker, Misty Denman, Jill Lindsey, Christie Keeter; four great-grandchildren, Ben and Owen Denman, Leo and Max Lindsey; and special friend, Brenda Rankin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Nora St. John; father, George St. John; husband, Hilton Keeter; daughter, Peggy Keeter; grandson, John Jefferson Breeden; and two brothers, George St. John and Leonard St, John.
Memorials may be made in Dorothy's name to: FBC Building Fund, or Senior Citizens Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 3, 2019