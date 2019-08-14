|
Dorothy Lee
Abilene - Dorothy Morris Lee, 84, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Elmwood West United Methodist Church, 1302 South Pioneer with the Rev. David Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Elliot-Hamill Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born on November 7, 1934 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Orville and Gladys Morris. She graduated from Amarillo High School and later went to Cisco Jr. College in Abilene to receive an Associates Degree.
Dorothy married Walter Lee on June 9, 1953 in Amarillo, Texas. She and her family lived in many locations in the U.S. and overseas as Walter served in the U.S. Air Force. She moved to Abilene in 1974. Dorothy worked for the U.S. Civil Service and McMurray University before retiring in 1995. She was known as an efficient worker with a kind word and caring heart. She loved to garden and was an expert at using technology. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the focus of her life. Dorothy was a long time member of Elmwood West United Methodist Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter Payton Lee.
Her survivors include two daughters; Cindy Walker and husband, David of Houston and Vickie Finley of Kerrville; four grandchildren, Sarah Robins and husband Ty, and Leah Walker all of Houston, and Taylor Finley, and Megan Finley both of Kerrville; a sister, Joan Horrigan of Buena Park, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elmwood West UMC.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 14, 2019