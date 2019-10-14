|
Dorothy Louise Beale
Abilene - Dorothy Louise Beale left her earthly home to enter heaven on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She fought a valiant battle with cancer. While those who love her most feel great loss, we know she is free from disease and in God's presence. Dorothy was a dedicated Christian wife, mother and grandmother.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at Elmwood Memorial Park. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 2801 Antilley Rd., with Pastor Clyde Kieschnick officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Dorothy was born on Mothers Day, May 10, 1936, to Walter and Leona Fuchs in Cameron, TX. She was an only child. Dorothy grew up in Cameron and graduated from Yoe High School.
On January 22, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, John Beale. In 1957, they moved to Abilene where she worked at First National Bank, Bank of Commerce and First State Bank. John and Dorothy were blessed with two wonderful sons, Mark and Paul. After the boys where in school, she became a stay at home mother. She served as room mother and attended all their school and sporting events. She also taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served on many boards. She also served as chairperson of the building committee for the present church and family life center.
Dorothy dearly loved her family. Her greatest joy came from having all her family together. She made every occasion a special one. Dorothy was a devoted and caring grandmother. Her grandchildren Brandon, Blair and Brooke were her delight! She cared for all three daily for many years when they were young. She described those years as some the best years of her life.
Preceding her in death were her parents. Dorothy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, John. Her son Mark and wife, Lori, and her son, Paul all of Abilene. And her beloved grandchildren - Brandon, Paige, Blair and Brooke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tony Melnyk and the staff of Texas Oncology, Wesley Court Senior Living and Hospice of the Big Country for their loving and compassionate care of Dorothy over the last year.
Pallbearers are - Jack Frazier, Ricky Law, Jerry Eichorse, Jon McAden, Loyd Klose, Kyle Beale, and Chad Beale.
Memorials can be given to Zion Lutheran Church, Debt Reduction Fund or one's favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019