Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Cottage Hill Cemetery
Celina, TX
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Abilene Primitive Baptist Church
Dorothy Marie Gotcher Pafford


1934 - 2020
Dorothy Marie Gotcher Pafford Obituary
Dorothy Marie Gotcher Pafford

86 - Dorothy Marie Gotcher Pafford, 86, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law's home.

Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 PM in Cottage Hill Cemetery, approximately 7 miles east of Celina, Texas, with Jeremiah Bass of Shiloh Church in Stephenville officiating. A memorial service will be held at the Abilene Primitive Baptist Church at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.

Dorothy Gotcher Pafford was born on February 9, 1934 to Jesse James and Nettie Ethel (Fuller) Gotcher in Gatesville, Texas. She married Frank Wesley Pafford, Jr. on June 12, 1953 in Ft. Worth. She was a loving wife and mother, and a faithful member of the Abilene Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2004, and her two brothers Virgil and Faydee.

Survivors include her sister Laurene Nowlin of Arlington; daughter Pam Bass and husband Joe of Abilene; son Mike Pafford and wife Judith of Plano; five grandchildren, Kerrie Swepston, Shelley Lowe, Jeremiah Bass, Benjamin Bass and Jimmie Bass; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jayson Swepston, Eryn Swepston, Avery Lowe, Mia Lowe, Isaac Bass, Noah Bass, Claire Bass, Aiden Bass, Anna Bass, Emma Bass, Caylee Bass, Charlee Bass and Landry Bass; and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 8 to May 10, 2020
