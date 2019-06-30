Services
Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
733 Butternut
Abilene, TX 79602
325-677-3783
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Minor


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Minor Obituary
Dorothy Minor

Abilene - Dorothy Minor, 92, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be at Piersall Funeral Directors on Sunday, June 30 from 2-4 p.m. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors Chapel at 733 Butternut in Abilene. Joey Roberts will officiate.

Dorothy was born in Winters, Texas, on June 8, 1927, to Buford and Jewel (Powers) Guy. She married Joseph Ralph (Jim) Minor on December 5, 1943, in Ballinger, Texas. She worked for Dr. M.T. Ramsey as a dental technician. She worked at the USDA as a cotton classer. Dorothy also did alterations for Varsity Cleaners, and as a primetimer, she enjoyed working at the ACU Bookstore at the beginning of each semester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; grandson, Steven Harvey; step-mother, Ila Mae Guy; five sisters, Quida Guy, Lydia McHugh, Era Lee Truesdell, Rheba McCartney and Gwendolyn Bosch; eight brothers, H.M. Guy, Forrest Guy, J.B. Guy, William B. Guy, M.L. Guy, Doyle Guy, L.C. Briley and Dutch Briley.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna Roberts, and husband, Bill, of Abilene; grandchildren Tami Harvey and husband, Jeff, of Olney; Jami West and husband, Jason, of Snyder; Joey Roberts and wife, Leslye, of Abilene; great-grandchildren Justin Harvey and wife, Kelly, of Tahoka; Cody Harvey of Lubbock; Jaden and Jaxon West of Snyder; Keaton and Kaylye Roberts of Abilene; great-great grandchildren Sydney, Jeffrey, Briggs Harvey and Kenadie Fillingim; sister Lela Mae Adcock and many nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was a long-time member of Woodlawn Church of Christ where she taught Bible class and loved serving others. Affectionately known as Dot to close friends and family, and Granny to her grandchildren and adopted grandchildren, Dorothy loved her family and friends well.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Steven Harvey Memorial Baseball Scholarship, 1009 West Howard, Olney, Texas 76374. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors
Download Now