Dorothy Minor



Abilene - Dorothy Minor, 92, of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation will be at Piersall Funeral Directors on Sunday, June 30 from 2-4 p.m. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Piersall Funeral Directors Chapel at 733 Butternut in Abilene. Joey Roberts will officiate.



Dorothy was born in Winters, Texas, on June 8, 1927, to Buford and Jewel (Powers) Guy. She married Joseph Ralph (Jim) Minor on December 5, 1943, in Ballinger, Texas. She worked for Dr. M.T. Ramsey as a dental technician. She worked at the USDA as a cotton classer. Dorothy also did alterations for Varsity Cleaners, and as a primetimer, she enjoyed working at the ACU Bookstore at the beginning of each semester.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; grandson, Steven Harvey; step-mother, Ila Mae Guy; five sisters, Quida Guy, Lydia McHugh, Era Lee Truesdell, Rheba McCartney and Gwendolyn Bosch; eight brothers, H.M. Guy, Forrest Guy, J.B. Guy, William B. Guy, M.L. Guy, Doyle Guy, L.C. Briley and Dutch Briley.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Donna Roberts, and husband, Bill, of Abilene; grandchildren Tami Harvey and husband, Jeff, of Olney; Jami West and husband, Jason, of Snyder; Joey Roberts and wife, Leslye, of Abilene; great-grandchildren Justin Harvey and wife, Kelly, of Tahoka; Cody Harvey of Lubbock; Jaden and Jaxon West of Snyder; Keaton and Kaylye Roberts of Abilene; great-great grandchildren Sydney, Jeffrey, Briggs Harvey and Kenadie Fillingim; sister Lela Mae Adcock and many nieces and nephews.







Dorothy was a long-time member of Woodlawn Church of Christ where she taught Bible class and loved serving others. Affectionately known as Dot to close friends and family, and Granny to her grandchildren and adopted grandchildren, Dorothy loved her family and friends well.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Steven Harvey Memorial Baseball Scholarship, 1009 West Howard, Olney, Texas 76374. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 30, 2019