|
|
Dorothy Sawyer
Abilene - Dorothy Lavern Sawyer, 90, of Abilene passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Abilene.
Dorothy was born on December 22, 1929 in Abilene, Texas to the late Marvin Imken and Sophie Herklotz Imken and she was their only child. She was co-owner of Buzz Sawyer Coins until she retired and focused her time on volunteer work. Dorothy was a volunteer at the Medical Care Mission for several years. She also volunteered at the Abilene Police Department in the Property Crimes Division as a member of the Granny Squad.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Jim Sawyer (Kendra) of San Antonio and Judy Cooper (Don) of Lubbock; grandchildren, Robert Sawyer, Carter Sawyer, Dillon Sawyer, Meagan Sawyer McKee, Christy Cooper Smith, Jeff Cooper, Brian Cooper and Cody Cooper; great-grandchildren; Camaryn, Landon, Garrett, Hannah, Ashley, Evan, Emily, Bentley and Connor; several nieces, cousins and dear friends.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Sawyer of Round Rock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels, 717 N. 10th Street or Medical Care Mission, 1857 Pine Street.
Due to restrictions in place because of COVID-19 virus there is limited occupancy for funeral services. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 HWY 277 south, if you would like to listen to the funeral from your car in the cemetery you may tune to 105.7 FM for the funeral broadcast.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 24 to May 26, 2020