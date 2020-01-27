|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Toliver Hartsfield
Haskell - Dorothy Toliver Hartsfield, 90, a lifelong resident of Haskell, Texas, went home to our Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A funeral services will be held at 1:00p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Haskell Church of Christ with Phillip Sims officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Willow Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes of Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-8:00p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell.
Dorothy was born on October 15, 1929 in Haskell, Texas to Beulah and Lynn Toliver. She graduated from Haskell High School in 1947 and then married the love of her life, Hess Hartsfield, on April 23, 1949.
She embraced life as a wife, mother, and citizen of Haskell and was passionate about everything she did, whether work or play. As a local business woman, she operated abstract, real estate and retail businesses, and beginning in 1964, worked along side her husband at the Hartsfield Insurance Agency. She was active in the community, serving on the Welcome Committee for the Haskell Chamber of Commerce, surveying Willow Cemetery, acting as Secretary for the Haskell High School Homecoming, leading the Haskell Progressive Study Club and fundraising for the Haskell Veteran's Memorial. She loved traveling, camping, and cooking as well as playing bridge and dominoes. But she most enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends.
Dorothy was a devoted Christian and member of the Haskell Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and, known as "Mama Dot," hosted students for many years who attended Singing School. She admirably battled cancer with courage and indifference, often remarking "I may have cancer, but I'm not sick." She didn't permit her illness to impair her positive outlook on life or her faith.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters, Pat Sammons and Lila Virginia Toliver, and three brothers, Owen Henry, Morris and C.L. Jr. She is survived by her three children, Larry Hartsfield and wife, Ellen, Linda Calhoun and husband Ted, and Dan Hartsfield and wife Karen, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and two sisters, Robbie Gholson and Jeffie Clifton and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in the name of Dorothy Hartsfield to Hendrick Hospice Care at 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or https://ows.hendrickhealth.org/donate/hospice/.
Online condolences can be shared with the family www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020