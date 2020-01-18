|
Dortha Nell Kitchens passed from this life January 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, in Eastland, Texas.
Dortha was born in Wingate, Texas December 30, 1924 to Jack Morris Eason and Jewel Mae Holder Eason. After her dad passed away when she was 3 years old, her mom moved them to live with her grandparents, Tom and Lucy Holder, and their family.
In 1942, she worked as "Rosie the Riveter" at Lockheed aircraft in Bakersfield, CA. She then moved back to Texas in 1957. She went to beauty school in Abilene and co-owned Nell &Marie Beauty Shop for 23 years with Marie Humphrey.
She married Freddie Peterson in 1943 and they were married for 24 years. She then married Ed Oakley in 1974 and they were married 23 years when he passed away. In 1997 she married Dwayne Eugene Kitchen and moved to Cisco, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepdaughter Vickie Ann Oakley Hunter and stepdaughter Pennie Hagins.
She is survived by husband Dwayne Eugene Kitchens, sister Jan Koflanovich, daughter Bobby Hicks and husband Michael. Stepson; Tim Oakley and VG. Stepdaughter Debbie Gibbs and husband John. Granddaughter Misty Hunter, grandsons; Michael Hagins and Beau Hicks and wife Amy. Brother-in-law Charles Kitchens and wife Betty. 3 step grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great- great step grandchild.
She was loved by everyone in her life for her sense of humor and perky personality. Se loved to dance and listen to music. She was proud of her marriage and constantly mentioned how good Eugene was to her. She will be deeply missed but will remain in the hearts of everyone she met.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020