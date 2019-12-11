|
|
Dorthea Berry
Sylvester - SYLVESTER-- DORTHEA MARIE BERRY, 89, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Carrollton. Graveside services will be 2:00 Friday, December 13, 2019, at Sylvester Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born January 2, 1930 in Abilene, Dorthea was a daughter of the late Lee James and Pauline Frances (Smith) Shelton. She resided in Gorman and Ranger and was a Baptist. Dorthea moved to Carrollton in 2003.
Dorthea was preceded in death by one brother (J. D. Shelton).
Survivors include one son, Jule Shugart (and wife, Valerie) of Carrollton; two sisters, Christene Barker and Alice Fager; two grandchildren, Lucas Shugart and Savannah Shugart and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019