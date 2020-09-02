1/1
Douglas Carl Rosenquist
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Stamford - Douglas Carl Rosenquist of Abilene, formerly of Stamford entered into heaven August 31, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A visitation will be held Friday September 4th from 4-6 p.m. at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. His service will be Saturday September 5th at 10:00 a.m. in the Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ericksdahl with Pastor Richard Strait officiating and burial to follow in the Bethel Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery.

Doug was born on May 2, 1942 in Stamford, Texas to Bud Rosenquist and Margaret Hagemann Rosenquist. He attended Stamford High School. He married Whynama Rose on March 31, 1983. Together they loved five sons. They resided in Stamford until 1995 when they moved to Abilene.

Doug loved going camping and fishing with friends and family. He enjoyed pickin' and grinnin' with his guitar, RC planes and car shows with Klassic Kar Klub. He volunteered many years with Stamford Little League and always cheered on the Texas Rangers. He was a dedicated employee of WTU/AEP from 1966 until retirement, in 2000. He served many years on the Stamford Volunteer Fire Department. His most proud accomplishments were his grandkids and he could frequently be found in the crowd cheering them on at their events.

Doug was preceded in death by his father Bud and mother, Margaret; two grandsons Lakin Rosenquist and Jordan Kirk.

He is survived by his wife Whynama; three sons, Bart Rosenquist and wife Mary of San Angelo, Darron Rosenquist and wife, Audrey of Abilene and Devery Rosenquist and wife Tammy of Stamford; two stepsons, Joey and Cheryl Rose of Allen and Mark and Lisa Rose of Pilot Point; brother Dean and wife Kelly Rosenquist of Stamford; Grandchildren, Chris Zocco , Caty and Will Treadaway, Wynter and Gary Dryer, Meagan and Jeremy Kirk, Justin and Sadie Rosenquist, Orion Brooks, Macy and Matt Field, Marissa and Patrick Williams, Cameron Rose, Brady Rosenquist, Tye Jones, Logan Rosenquist, Brock Rosenquist, Trevor Rose, Payt Rosenquist and 17 great grandchildren. Doug was loved by many cousins, in-laws and two nephews.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
10:00 AM
Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
210 S Ferguson St
Stamford, TX 79553
(325) 773-3311
Memories & Condolences
