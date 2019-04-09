Services
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
(254) 442-1211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kimbrough Funeral Home
300 West 9th Street
Cisco, TX 76437-3410
Douglas Wilson Campbell

Cisco - Douglas Wilson Campbell 94 of Cisco was called home to be with his Lord and Savior April 7, 2019. Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco. Visitation will be 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Douglas was born August 28, 1924 to Charles Arthur and Georgia Annie (Nored) Campbell in Montague. He was a graduate of Paducah High School and a veteran of World War II. Douglas married Melba Lorene Stennett September 25, 1944.

He retired as an insurance agent with Germania Insurance.

Survivors are his wife Melba Campbell of Cisco, Sons; Larry Campbell and wife Teena, Dennis Campbell and wife Jenelle of Cisco. Daughters; Janet Campbell of Cisco and Nancy Rhodes and husband Ron of Cross Plains, Texas. Ten Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 11 Great Great Grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 9, 2019
