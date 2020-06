Dovie Marie Bardin WhiteAbilene - Dovie White, 87, of Abilene passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Arlington, TX.Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Services will be Thursday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Broadview Baptist Church. Viewing will also be available at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Tuscola Cemetery.Dovie is survived by son Charles E. White, Jr.; daughter Melinda Scifres; and three grandchildren.Condolences may be submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com