Dovie Marie Bardin White
Dovie Marie Bardin White

Abilene - Dovie White, 87, of Abilene passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Arlington, TX.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Services will be Thursday, June 18, at 9:30 a.m. at Broadview Baptist Church. Viewing will also be available at 9 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Tuscola Cemetery.

Dovie is survived by son Charles E. White, Jr.; daughter Melinda Scifres; and three grandchildren.

Condolences may be submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
