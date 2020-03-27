Services
Doyle Pipkin Parker


1933 - 2020
Doyle Pipkin Parker Obituary
Doyle Pipkin Parker

Midland - Doyle Pipkin Parker, 86, of Midland died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at home in the company of his family.

He was born on August 23, 1933 in Roby, Texas to Maybell and Fred Parker. Doyle graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in business and made his living as a salesman. He peddled everything from pharmaceuticals and Cadillacs, to eyeglasses and logging mud, in a career of nearly five decades.

Doyle enjoyed a number of hobbies including gardening and bird watching. But the many friends who knew him well, knew him best as a storyteller. He was just as apt to spin an embellished yarn of today's trip to the HEB, as a nostalgic saga of his zany school exploits with great good friends gone by.

Doyle was preceded in death by Sherre, his wife and steadfast companion of 56 years, by only four months. They are survived by their daughter Hilary Crawford of Midland, her husband, Jay and their daughter Madison; and by their daughter Paige Parker of Las Cruces, NM and her wife Betsy Ighnat.

Hilary and Paige and their families are deeply grateful to Hospice of Midland and respectfully request that in lieu of flowers, donations in Doyle Parker's name be made to that outstanding organization at 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
