Doyle Reeves
Abilene, TX
Doyle made his homecoming on Monday, February 18, 2019. The testimony of his life was that he loved and served the Lord. The legacy of his life and the heritage he left was overflowing gifts of the spirit.
Delma and Bernice Reeves became his parents on 10/24/1942. Marilynn Berry became his bride on August 24, 1963 after having known each other since they were babies in the church nursery.
In 1961 Doyle graduated from Littlefield High School to attend Hardin-Simmons University before earning his Pharmacy Degree from Southern State University in Weatherford, OK. He was a member of the Phi Delta Chi Fraternity.
During his career he worked at Brittain Pharmacy in Littlefield, Blair Drug in Plainview, the Prescription Shop in Littlefield and the Lamb Health Center where he served as the director of pharmacy. Finally he was employed at Hendrick Medical Center where he served as a staff pharmacist, charge pharmacist and interim director. He retired in 2003 after 35 years in pharmacy.
Doyle was blessed to receive a heart transplant at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas in 1998 and a second heart transplant at Medical City in Dallas in 2016.
Beltway Park was his home church. Earlier he attended South Side Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, loved being in the Agape Class and sang in the choir. In Littlefield he was a founding member of Praise Temple and served as praise leader and treasurer. He also served as president for the Littlefield Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship.
Doyle served as a volunteer chaplain at the Middleton Prison.
Among those left to cherish his memories are the family members including his wife of 55 years, Marilynn Reeves, his daughters Shila Reeves, Kayla Stephenson and husband David, three cherished grandchildren Kelsey Stephenson, Hunter Stephenson and Lara Rey Reeves, one sister Patsy Lightsey and husband Bill, brother-in-law Bill Berry and wife Betty, sister-in-law Lesa Jordon and husband Bill, and their families.
In addition to his parents, Delma and Bernice Reeves, Doyle was preceded in death by his beloved best friend and foster brother Detlif Cole.
The family will be honored to receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, between 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
A celebration of his homecoming will be officiated by Dr. Larry Brunner and Bill Lightsey in the chapel at Beltway Park South, 4009 Beltway South, at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21. A graveside service will follow in the Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories at 5701 Highway 277 South in Abilene, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandson Hunter Stephenson, nephews Carlton Cole, Chris Cole and Michael Jordon, Cecil Kiser, Mark Hladky and Ronnie Green.
Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene Texas 79601 or the .
Blessing and thanks to the staff of Hendrick Hospice Care, loved ones and friends who have cared and so lovingly prayed faithfully for Doyle.
