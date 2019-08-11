|
Drew Cutter Sleeper
Fort Worth - Drew Cutter Sleeper, U.S. Air Force Lt Col (Ret) passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 89 to be with his Lord and Savior.
Celebration of Life: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ridgmar Place, 2151 Green Oaks Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery
Drew was born on March 8, 1930 in Bronxville, New York to Gordon and Martha Sleeper. He married Evelyn Chesbro from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada on December 27, 1952.
Drew joined the Air Force in 1951 to proudly serve his country for 30 years. Then working for the City of Abilene as the Superintendent of Refuse Collection. Drew and Evelyn owned and operated a successful retail store, The Kitchen Shop Etc. for years.
In March of 2016 Drew lost his wonderful wife of 63 years which prompted him to move to Fort Worth to be closer to family. He resided at Ridgmar Place retirement center for three years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Chesbro Sleeper, his parents, Gordon and Martha Sleeper, his siblings Gordon (Bud) C. Sleeper II and Phyllis Hammond.
He survived by his three daughters, Leslie and husband Tim Ellis, Jennifer and husband David White, Shelby and husband Jeff Smith, as well as his 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Emmy Lou Sleeper and numerous nieces and nephews and lots of friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to . www.stjude.org/give
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home, Fort Worth, Texas will be handling all arrangements.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 11, 2019