Dudley Wayne Malone
Abilene - Dudley "Wayne" Malone was born January 13, 1944 to Dudley and Ruth Malone in Fort Worth, Texas. On November 15, 2019, at the age of 75, Wayne lost his battle with cancer and departed this life peacefully. Wayne grew up in Muleshoe, Texas where he built a strong work ethic working at his father's milk company. He graduated from Muleshoe High School in 1962 and enrolled in and attended college at the University of Texas ("UT") in Austin. While in college, Wayne decided to join the military where he served four years in the United States Marine Corps. He went back to UT where he graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration.
After graduation, Wayne began his business career in Austin and remained there until he moved his family to Abilene, TX. He was associated with the Predecessor Companies starting in 1979 and held several officer and director positions and as a shareholder of the various companies since 1981. Wayne became President of Pride Pipeline Company in 1980, President of Pride Marketing of Texas, Inc. in 1984 in charge of retail, wholesale and aviation fuel sales and became President of a predecessor of Pride SGP in 1988. Wayne also served as President of Carswell Pipeline Company. In 1994 he became President and Chief Operating Officer. Needless to say, Wayne was very successful in business and was well respected within the industry.
Wayne's love for life was contagious to everyone that knew him. He loved being around family, traveling, watching and attending UT sports, and annual trips to Austin to watch the Texas Relays with his friends. For all of his travels, two places were near and dear to his heart, his trip to Africa with his wife Susie and his trip to Thailand with his wife, kids and spouses where he earned the nickname "66". Wayne was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, always putting others needs in front of his own. Wayne also loved his dogs, and though he might not admit it, loved that "damn" cat.
Wayne married Susie on September 12, 1996 in Hawaii, and loved her every day until his last day on earth. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Ruth Malone and brother, Pat Malone. Wayne is survived by his wife, Susie, son Derrik and wife Cathy of Magnolia, Texas, and daughter Stacie Bingham, her husband, Brandon, and their children, Bryson, 8 and Berkley, 6. Also survived by Susie's son Bob Brown and his wife Malinda, their children Sydnee and Kennadee of Phoenix, Arizona, a granddaughter, Lauren Stephenson and her husband Mitchell, Susie's son Todd Brown and wife Tonya and their children Sarah and Hannah, and Susie's daughter Traci Townsend and husband Dewey and their children Maddie Wood and husband Cody of Abilene, Jake Davis of Ft. Worth, and Gus Davis of Abilene, along with several great grandchildren all of which referred to him as "Goose".
In lieu of a formal service, the family will hold a casual celebration of Wayne's life at the Fairway Country Club pub for family and friends on November 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00. Please join us in celebrating Wayne's life.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019