Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Anson, TX
Anson - DURELL JENKINS WILSON, 79, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Anson General Hospital. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born February 24, 1940 in Stamford, Durell was the daughter of the late Howard Willis and Ruby Inez (Alexander) Jenkins. Durell graduated from Anson High School and married Edward Lane Wilson October 26, 1956 in Abilene. She graduated from Hardin-Simmons University and taught for the Anson Independent School District for 40 years, teaching Jr. High Reading and English and later High School Business Education. Durell was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church where she played the organ for many years.

Durell was member of Delta Kappa Gamma-Lambda Mu and the Texas Business and Technology Educators Association. She served as secretary for the Mount Hope Cemetery Association Board and was the librarian for the Anson Public Library. Durell played cards with a group of friends weekly.

Durell was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a daughter (Camie Diane Wilson).

Survivors include one son, Matt Wilson (and wife, Carol) of Amarillo; a granddaughter, Evan Wilson; and a grandson, Sam Wilson. Durell treasured her grandchildren and was a loyal friend.
