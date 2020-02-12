|
Durthea Jan Cockrell
Stamford - Durthea Jan Cockrell 64 of Stamford passed away Monday February 10, 2020 in Anson. Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday February 13 at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Paul Wright officiating. Jan was born February 9, 1956 in Littlefield, Texas to Gene and Maudie (McCraw) McWilliams. She has lived in Stamford since 1980 and worked as a direct caregiver at Skyview Living Center.
Jan enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting. Her greatest pastime was watching and caring for her grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband G. W. Cockrell and father Gene McWilliams.
She is survived by her mother Maudie Mohmood of Stamford; her life companion of 24 years Felix Acosta of Stamford; her children Josh Cockrell of Arkansas, Danny Jo Stuart and husband Raymond of Sanger, Texas, Shane Sluder of Kingston, Oklahoma, Tori Morgan and husband Kegan of Stamford, step-daughter Liz Schroth and husband Bryan of Abilene; a brother Joey McWilliams of Crockett, Texas; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020