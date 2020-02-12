Services
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
210 S Ferguson St
Stamford, TX 79553
(325) 773-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Durthea Cockrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Durthea Jan Cockrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Durthea Jan Cockrell Obituary
Durthea Jan Cockrell

Stamford - Durthea Jan Cockrell 64 of Stamford passed away Monday February 10, 2020 in Anson. Memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday February 13 at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Chapel with Pastor Paul Wright officiating. Jan was born February 9, 1956 in Littlefield, Texas to Gene and Maudie (McCraw) McWilliams. She has lived in Stamford since 1980 and worked as a direct caregiver at Skyview Living Center.

Jan enjoyed baking, sewing and crocheting. Her greatest pastime was watching and caring for her grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her husband G. W. Cockrell and father Gene McWilliams.

She is survived by her mother Maudie Mohmood of Stamford; her life companion of 24 years Felix Acosta of Stamford; her children Josh Cockrell of Arkansas, Danny Jo Stuart and husband Raymond of Sanger, Texas, Shane Sluder of Kingston, Oklahoma, Tori Morgan and husband Kegan of Stamford, step-daughter Liz Schroth and husband Bryan of Abilene; a brother Joey McWilliams of Crockett, Texas; 7 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Durthea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -