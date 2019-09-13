Services
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
210 S Ferguson St
Stamford, TX 79553
(325) 773-3311
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home
210 S Ferguson St
Stamford, TX 79553
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
First Baptist Church
E. L. Jenkins Jr.


1929 - 2019
E. L. Jenkins Jr. Obituary
E L Jenkins Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor John Ward officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow at the Spring Creek Cemetery, Avoca, Texas.

E L's family will receive visitors from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13 at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home 210 Ferguson Street, Stamford, Texas.

E L was born July 25, 1929 in Jones County to Ernest Loyd Sr. and Thelma Bryan Jenkins. He graduated from Hamlin High School in 1947 and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. E L married Peggy Gauntt on June 9, 1957 in Abby, Texas. He was a lifetime resident of Jones County where he and his wife farmed and raised cattle right up until his passing. They were also members of the First Baptist Church for over 61 years.

He enjoyed working, spending time with his family and helping his granddaughter with all her cattle projects and was affectionately known as "Grandad" to all the young people at the cattle shows.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Jenkins of Stamford; daughter Linda Bradley and Terry Lambert of Stamford; son Gary Jenkins and Billy Thompson of Saginaw, Texas; Granddaughter Stephanie Bradley Fryer and Gates of Chattanooga, Oklahoma; nephews Larry Don Wright of Saginaw, Texas and Hollis and Susan Stephens of Hamlin, Texas; Niece Cindy Thomas and family of Abilene, Texas; as well as numerous other nephews, nieces and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 13, 2019
