Earl Thomas
Abilene - Earl Thomas was born October 5, 1946 to the parents of Thurman and Annie Lee Thomas. The Lord called him home Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Earl Thomas was a hardworking, fun loving man that was known to everyone as Big Earl. He worked for the City of Abilene and is fondly remembered for driving his truck and saying hello to everyone on his route. He retired from the City of Abilene after 20 years.
Earl found the love of his life in 1978 after being set up by their two closest friends, John Penns and Andrewlyn Lanier. Earl married Paulette Thomas and became a father to her two children, Lisa and Rodney Covington, November 1, 1980. Over the 41 years together they enjoyed traveling, fishing, card parties and especially loved their grand-children.
Earl is proceeded in death by his parents, Thurman and Annie Lee Thomas, brothers Thurman Jr., Willie Love, RT and Elijah, sisters, Elizabeth, Lovie Lee, Dorothy, Maddie Clyde, Pearlie B., Henrietta and Louise. He leaves to mourn his wife Paulette of 39 years, his brother Parish, daughter and son Lisa and Rodney Covington. He had a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends who will miss him greatly.
We would like to thank the neighbors who brought meals, took out trash and were generally helpful the last couple of years. Thank you to Willow Springs Nursing Home and Hendricks Hospice for their attention to his needs.
Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with their heart and soul there is no such thing as separation. RUMI
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020