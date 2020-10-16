1/
Earney "Buddy" Malone
Earney "Buddy" Malone

Abilene - Earney Jackson Malone Jr., fondly known as Buddy, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus, October 15, 2020, at his home.

A graveside service will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

Buddy was born October 19, 1946, to Earney J Malone Sr. and Vonda Eddins Malone in Abilene, where he lived and worked most of his life. Buddy graduated from Abilene High School in 1966. He proudly served his country in Vietnam from August 21, 1966 to January 21, 1968, serving the United States Navy Construction Battalion Ten (Seabee). While serving Buddy earned the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Combat Insignia and one Bronze Star Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device. Upon return from Vietnam Buddy went to work with his father in their fencing business. On June 5, 1971, he married Beth Dukes, and they celebrated 49 years of working and living together. From 1976 to 2019 Buddy and Beth owned and operated Branded Fence Company. Buddy was a lifelong member of Northwest Church of Christ.

Buddy is lovingly survived by his wife, Beth; daughters, Jenny and husband Wil Pippin of Midland, TX, Ponnie Williams Williams of Abilene, TX; grandchildren, Jonathan and Victoria Pippin of Midland, TX; sister, Glenda Klug and husband Richard of Magnolia, TX; aunt, Lela Fay Leftwich of Ralls, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
