|
|
Eddie Hodges
Abilene - Mr. Eddie Hodges, Jr. (51) our loving brother, went to be with Jesus Christ our Lord on December 26, 2019. Eddie was the son of Eddie and Nelda Hodges, and brother to Charisse Hodges Pruett of Canyon, Michelle Hodges Brookshire of Tyler, and Suzette Hodges of Abilene.
Eddie was a good businessman, friendly, known by his kindness to all and love of adventure. He attended Abilene Cooper High School where he participated in Young Life, tennis, mountain biking, and racquetball. He graduated with a B.B.A. degree from S.M.U. in 1991 and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following graduation from college he pursued a successful banking career with Bank One in Dallas and worked with the family business in Abilene and the family's Hords Creek Ranch in Coleman and the Hodges Family Foundation.
Eddie was a fourth generation Abilenian. He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie and Nelda Hodges, and grandparents Henry Valson "Shorty" Hodges, Juanita Kenner Hodges and Emma Schuster Kunkel.
Generations of Hodges family generosity has included support for the Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra, First United Methodist Church, Young Life, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, The Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition Endowment, and many other important causes in Abilene and around Texas.
In lieu of flowers our family would suggest that memorials may be made to the Abilene Philharmonic's "Nelda Hodges Young Artist Competition Endowment", 1102 N. 3rd Street, Suite C; Abilene, 79601, or First United Methodist Church of Abilene, or to Young Life of Abilene or Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Abilene.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 1pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Our family would like to thank you for your many expressions of love and support. We are honored to have known and loved this fine man and are thankful to have been able to share his remarkable life with you.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020