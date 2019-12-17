|
Eddie Leroy Lloyd, Jr.
Abilene - Eddie L. Lloyd Jr. 58 of Abilene passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, Forth Worth, TX. Funeral Services will be held Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11am at Faith Deliverance Community Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8pm at the North's Funeral Home State Room.
Eddie Leroy Lloyd, Jr. also known as Skipper, AKA Skip, was the oldest of four children born to Juanita and Eddie Leroy Lloyd, Sr. on June 3, 1961 in Great Lakes, Illinois. Eddie transition to heaven on December 12, 2019. Eddie graduated from High School in Long Beach, CA and went on to attend Long Beach City College. Eddie joined the United States Navy in 1987, following in his father's footsteps. During his service he gained valuable life experience as he traveled the world. He was stationed on the USS Midway out of Japan. He moved to Texas in 1995 where he met his current wife Linda Flye. To this union Eddie brought 5 children and with Linda's 6 children, they formed the Lloyd/Flye Bunch. Eddie was employed by the United States Postal Service in Abilene, Texas. He began his career as a mail processing clerk and was promoted to supervisor. He loved his job and his co-workers. He would refer to them as his family. Eddie was a man of positive energy, resilience and tenacity. He never met a stranger. He was a collector of classic cars. In his pass time he loved watching sports. His favorite time of the year was the holidays where he could spend time with his family. Eddie was like his mother, he always opened his home to family and friends. Eddie accepted Christ at a young age. His church home was Faith Deliverance Community Church under Pastor Jerry Jordan.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Louise Lloyd, and step father Robert Peoples. Left to cherish his memories are: wife, Linda Lloyd of Abilene, TX, his father Eddie Leroy Lloyd, Sr. (Kaye) of Long Beach, CA; son Duane Lloyd (Brandi) of Riverside, CA; son Eddie Leroy Lloyd III of Long Beach, CA; son Jamari Lloyd of Temecula, CA; daughter Candice Hubbard of Phoenix, AZ; daughter Erica Kirkpatrick of Mesa, AZ; son Charlie Flye of Abilene, TX; son Chris Flye of Abilene, TX; son Dustin Flye of Munday, TX; son Jerome Flye of Abilene, TX; son Keithy Flye of Abilene, TX; daughter Marsha Moore (Myland) of Abilene, TX; brothers: Patrick Lloyd of Oklahoma City, OK; Marcus Lloyd (Tonya) of Bellflower, CA; Ricky Peoples of Dermott, AR; sisters: April Lloyd of Bellflower, CA; Gloria Taylor of Mayflower, AR; Gwendolyn Coleman of Dallas, TX; Bernadette Robinson of Birmingham, AL; Candice Lockett of Kansas City, MO; 16 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019