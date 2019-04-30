|
Eddie Palmer
Abilene - Edward (Eddie) Palmer, Jr. 92, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Wylie Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. He was born November 15, 1926 in Taylor County. He grew up in Noodle and Merkel, Texas. He married Maggie Davis in Abilene on March 30, 1946.
Eddie served 16 months on a Navy Destroyer in the Pacific during World War II. He was on the USS Gillespie that participated in the landing on Iwo Jima, also Okinawa, and strikes against Japan's mainland. After his discharge from the US Navy he was employed for 9 years by West Central Drilling Co. and Edgar Davis Drilling Co. He also was self-employed in the Service Station and Insurance Business from 1955-1967. Eddie was a partner in Perry-Hunter-Hall Insurance Agency from 1967 until 1986 at which time he sold his interest. He was President of Giant Drilling Company Inc. which he formed in 1981. He was a member of the Wylie Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie Palmer; a grandson Kelly Moore. Three brothers: Earl Palmer and Nolan Palmer of Merkel, TX; Leslie Palmer of Arlington, TX.; two sisters: Opal Winn of Dennison, TX and Ollie Mathews of Goree, TX.
He is survived by two daughters: Linda Adams and Kathy Moore Robbins. Four grandchildren: Todd Widdows and wife Nancy, Lorrie Skaats and husband Ernie; Amy Reister and husband Curt. Five great-grandchildren. One great-great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the Wylie Baptist Church Building Fund, 6097 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606.
Family wishes to express their appreciation to Big Country Hospice and Wesley Court for the love and care for Mr. Palmer.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019