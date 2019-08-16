|
|
Eddy Lee Curry
Abilene - Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, our Husband, Dad, Papa, Minister and Good Friend, Eddy Lee Curry, 66, of Abilene, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be from 5pm to 7pm Friday, August 16th, in the fellowship hall of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive, Abilene.
Funeral services will be held 3pm Saturday, August 17th, 2019, at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church with Rev. Stan Allcorn, Rev. John Whitten, Rev. Jeff Scott and Rev. Craig Curry officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 19th, at 11:00am at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, TX, with Dr. Jeff Reid officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Eddy was born in Brownfield, TX to Bill and Alice Curry on June 4th, 1953. He graduated from Ropesville High School and Wayland Baptist University. He married Dee Ann Adkins on August 10th, 1973 in Lubbock, TX. Eddy worked 12 years for Gebos Corporate Offices in Plainview, TX. Eddy then graduated from Southwestern Baptist Seminary in 1992 and served various churches in Texas and New Mexico during a 30-year career in ministry. Eddy had served the last 14 years at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene as Minister of Education. Eddy served on several boards with the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Texas Ministers of Education. Eddy's years of ministry showed selfless leadership, overwhelming compassion and faithful love to the people he called his Church family.
Eddy was preceded in death by his father Bill Curry and mother Alice Curry.
Eddy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dee Ann of Abilene; brothers Dan Curry and wife Alicia of Arlington, TX and Larry Curry and wife Amanda of Abernathy, TX; daughter Kamber Bailey and husband Kelvin of Lubbock; and son Kade and wife Jenni of Springdale, Arkansas. Eddy was especially proud of his grandchildren Colton Killough, K'Dee and Kaci Bailey, and Evan, Addie, and Asher Curry.
Pallbearers will be Colton Killough, Evan Curry, Asher Curry, Pam Click, Cristi Stanton and Terence Waldron.
Memorials may be given to the Children's Ministries or the Building Fund of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
The family of Eddy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff and members of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 16, 2019