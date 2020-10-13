Edgar Wood

Edgar Lee "Ed" Wood, 92, of Abilene, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at an Abilene nursing facility. Burial will take place in Elmwood Memorial Park, with arrangements made by Elmwood Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Ed was born on June 14, 1928, in Abilene, Texas, the youngest child of the late Grace (Hooser) and Joseph L. "Jack" Wood. He attended Abilene High School before joining his father and brothers at the family business - Abilene Sheet Metal Works. As a young man, Ed was active in Abilene bowling leagues. There he became acquainted with Mr. Dick Tarpley, who encouraged Ed to enlist in the Texas National Guard. Ed served in the 131st Field Artillery Bn, and attained the rank of sergeant first class before his discharge. Ed married Lois Marie Hall on March 3, 1951 in Abilene, and they were best friends; one was seldom seen apart from the other.
From 1960 until retirement in 1990, Ed and Lois owned and operated Custom Draperies out of their home, working together to fabricate and install hand-made draperies and other window treatments. Their work was seen in residences and commercial buildings alike in Abilene and other Big Country towns. The couple also owned and managed rental properties in North Abilene, which they continued to do after retirement.
His Great Depression childhood drove Ed to be a consummate, lifelong "scrounger." Countless, regular visits to Abilene Salvage resulted in his bringing home all sorts of items - to be redeemed for immediate use - or just because "I might need one of those someday."
Ed's curiosity and talents - and his love for Popular Science magazine - led him deep into many varied interests and passions: carpentry (joinery, cabinetry), metalwork, electronics (hand-built computers and programming, high-fidelity audio), and especially, all aspects of creative photography that he produced in his home darkroom. Ed was a voracious reader of classic science fiction, mystery and western novels, and he loved classic movies. Ed was a Baptist.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; his brothers, Leslie "Slim", Jack, and James "J.D."; and sisters, Beatrice and Frances Wood Pine. He is survived by his sons, Barry Wood (Joyce) of Dallas, Pennsylvania, and Larry Wood (Marianne) of Abilene; his grandchildren, Peter (Xi) Wood, Laurie (Cale) Weatherly, Jonathan (Emily) Wood, and Zhenya Wood; and his great-grandchildren, Margot Weatherly and Jonathan Wood.
Heartfelt thanks go to the kind and loving caregivers and staff at University Place, Chisholm Place, Encompass Health Rehab Hospital, Wisteria Place, Hendrick Hospital, Windcrest Health and Rehabilitation, and Hendrick Hospice.
