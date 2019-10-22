Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Edith Miller

Edith Miller Obituary
Edith Miller

Abilene - Lucille Miller, "Grammy", 86, of Abilene passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Abilene.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Edith Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Texas 79606. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, October 23 from 5 to 7 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home Family Center.

Edith was born on Sunday, January 29, 1933 in Clarksville Oklahoma to the late Gilbert Kilpatrick and Ollie Cook Kilpatrick. She met the love of her life, George Paul "Bud" Miller and they married in 1963. They were blessed with 48 years of marriage together until his passing on January 15, 2012. Edith was a member of Fountain Gate Fellowship Church and was a very active prayer warrior. Edith's greatest pride and joy came from her grandchildren, Jessica, Garrett, Terra and Taylor. She never missed one of their events. She was loved by all children, many from her church where she was known to all as "Grammy".

Edith is survived by her 2 sons, Dan Miller (Joy), David Miller (Lori); adopted daughter, Patsy Hoffman; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Miller Polvado (Trey), Garrett Miller (Kaylee); 2 adopted grandchildren, Terra Hoffman Sokolnicki (Quinn), Taylor Hoffman; great grandchild Waylon Stover Polvado; 3 siblings, Gillberta Walker, Troy Kilpatrick, Cona May Tackett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Edith was also preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Kilpatrick, Bill Kilpatrick; sister in-laws, Linda Kilpatrick, Jane Kilpatrick; brother in-law Gerald Tackett.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
