Edmund Julian Womack
Edmund Julian Womack

HAWLEY - HAWLEY - EDMUND JULIAN "MR. EDD" WOMACK, 88, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Hawley Church of Christ. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hawley Church of Christ.

Edd was born April 10, 1932 in Anson, TX and was the youngest of eleven children born to Eaton and Clara Womack. He was more commonly known as Mr. Edd or Peepaw by those who knew him and the Hawley community at large. A graduate of Abilene Christian College (now Abilene Christian University), he spent 42 years as an educator including eleven years as Elementary School Principal and six years as Superintendent of the Hawley ISD. Mr. Edd was an Elder at the Hawley Church of Christ for 46 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and a son, Jeffrey Bert. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Ann Lantrip-Womack, five children, (Eddie, Sandra, Douglas, Sally, and Maureena), 13 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. Edmund Womack leaves behind a legacy like no other. One of loving kindness and generosity that exemplified his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who he served faithfully until the end. He fought the good fight, He ran the race, He kept the faith.

The family request that memorials be given to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX 795012 or to the Hawley Church of Christ, P. O. Box 66, Hawley, TX 79525.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
