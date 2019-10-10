Services
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
Edna Merrell
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Methodist Church
Snyder, TX
Edna Lomax Merrell


1928 - 2019
Edna Lomax Merrell Obituary
Edna Lomax Merrell

Mrs. Edna Audrey Lomax Merrell, 91, of Snyder, Texas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Goodlife Senior Living. Burial will be in the Hillside Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Snyder, Texas. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Edna was born June 1, 1928 in Willacoochee, Georgia. She attended school in Lomax Texas until 8th grade. She graduated from Stanton High School in Stanton, Texas in 1945. Upon graduating from high school, she worked at the Settles Hotel in Big Spring, Texas. Edna married James Merrell on June 10, 1951. They were married 66 years.

Edna graduated from Drones Business College and McMurry University. She was a teacher at various school districts for many years.

Left to carry on Edna's legacy is her daughter-Mary and her husband Jim Sweeney of Dubuque, Iowa; sons-Mark and his wife Judy Merrell of Colorado City, Texas and Kirk and his wife Ciana Merrell of Amarillo, Texas. Grandchildren are Mica and her husband Clayton Roberts, Megan and her husband Matt Oliver, Sarah and her husband Andy Hallum, James and his wife Jessica Merrell and John and his wife Stephanie Merrell; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband James Merrell; one son Eddie Merrell; parents-Mary and Robert Lomax; sisters-Vivian Lomax, Ann Harris, and Alma Jones; and one great granddaughter- Grace Roberts,

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Blessing Fund in Snyder, Texas, or Butman Methodist Camp, 158 CR 674, Merkle, Texas 79536.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 o'clock AM at Trinity Methodist Church in Snyder, Texas with Reverend Larry Rodgers officiating.

Online Condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
