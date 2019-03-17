|
Edward E. Cockerell III
Abilene - Edward E. Cockerell III 78 of Abilene Passed away Tuesday March 12, 2019 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10am at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church located at 701 S. Pioneer Dr. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home Pot luck lunch afterwards in the church cafeteria. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either Pioneer Drive Baptist's Church's food pantry, or to Samaritan's Purse.
Now abides faith, hope, love, these three , but the greatest of these is love. This is the testimony of the extraordinary life of Edward Earl Cockerell, III, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather. He loved his family, home, friends, and his community. Above all, Ed loved living a generous life of giving love.
Edward was born to Estha Neva Pennington Cockerell and Edward Earl Cockerell, Jr., on September 30, 1940, in Abilene, Texas.
From his birth, his parents, grandparents, and his older brother Carroll Roy Cockerell, their love enveloped him.
Ed attended Abilene Public schools, graduating from Abilene High School in 1958. He then attended Hardin-Simmons University. In 1959 he attended Southwest Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas.
He joined the United States Marines, and trained at Paris Island, South Carolina.
Ed met Kay Hailey of Cisco, Texas, and a lifestyle of devotion and love carried them through fifty-eight years of joy and happiness together. To this loving union was born Carolyn, Edward IV, and son Christopher.
He graduated from Southwest Texas College of Law in Houston, Texas. In 1963 he began to practice law in São Paulo, Brazil.
Kay and Ed returned to Abilene, Texas, where he served as Assistant City Attorney before he established his law office in Abilene, Texas.
Over the years, Ed serves as President is the Abilene Preservation League, and was an active member of the Young Lawyers' Association, continuing to be active in the law organization, enjoying the fellowship with friends and colleagues.
In 1977 Kay and Ed undertook an adventure of their lifetime by moving the historic Ruth Gage home from North 5th and Orange, in Abilene, Texas, to their property on HWY 277 South - affectionately named Rockwall Farm (or a Bunch of Oaks).
Kay and Ed enthusiastically supported the Buffalo Gap Historical Association and enjoyed the company of others who supported preservation. They entertained generously in their restored home at Rockwall Farm, being an example of 1907 architectural and design.
This fine and generous man was also a humorous story-teller—keeping his listeners enraptured and laughing as well. He also was a practical joker that loved to laugh with others. He gave others great pleasure with his hilarious true stories.
Kay and Ed enjoyed many lovely trips, domestic and abroad. Ed was always interested in the history.
An avid gardener, growing beautiful plants and flowers of all kinds, along with fine lemon tree - in his West Texas greenhouse!
His parents, grandparents, C.R. and Anne Pennington, and his brother Carroll Roy Cockerell, preceded him in death.
His survivors are his wife, Kay, and their children daughter Carolyn Cockerell Cox husband Larry Cox of Abilene, TX; son Eddy Cockerell IV, of Newport Beach, CA; and son Chris Cockerell and daughter-in-law, Mari Hayes Cockerell, of Abilene, TX.
Surviving grandchildren are: Hailey Kay Dods of Seattle, WA, Elijah Aaron Dods, of Abilene, TX, Abigayle G. K. Dods of Melrose, FL; Christian Edward Cockerell, Nicole Juliette Cockerell, all of Newport Beach, CA; and Cash Robert Cockerell, Cecilia Josephine Cockerell, of Abilene, TX. And a very special nephew, Marc Cockerell, also of Newport Beach, CA. Online Condolences may be made www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 17, 2019