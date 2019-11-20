|
|
Edward Lee Austin
Miles - Edward Lee Austin, 84, of Abilene, Texas, was promoted to an angel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Ed was born on August 10, 1935, in Abilene, Texas, to Edward Paul Austin and Faye Elizabeth (Powers) Austin. Ed married his wife of 45 years on November 9, 1962, in Abilene, Texas, at the home of Wayne and Evelyn Smith. He worked for Kaach Brothers Construction as a sheet and metal mechanic. He also worked as an air conditioner installer for Batcher from 1976 - 1981 and as a salesman for Lonestar Gas for three years. He then worked with his best friend and fellow outlaw, Mike Childers, as an oil investor for ELA for the next 20 years.
Edward Lee was a graduate of Abilene High School. He also attended Abilene Christian College from 1953-1956. His attendance at college was cut short after the realization that boot legging was frowned upon by the administration. He then served in both the United States Marine Reserves and the United States Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Jean Austin; his parents and grandparents; and aunts, Ruth and Ruby Powers and Esther McDaniel.
Edward "Pops" Austin is survived by daughter, Jennifer Wright and her husband Raymond of Miles, Texas; brothers, David Austin and wife Toni of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Tom Austin and wife Katrina of Lubbock, Texas; three grandchildren, Cody McCartney and wife Ashlie of Nolanville, Texas, Chelsie Towler and husband Nick, of Harker Heights, Texas, and Casey McCartney and wife Jodi of Miles, Texas; nine great-grandchildren, his namesake Connolly Austin McCartney, Emeri McCartney, Shiloh and Briar McCartney, Brantley McCartney, Landon, Kai, and Oaklie Towler, and Meghan Teel; and special friend, Juanita Lopez.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 22, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff of Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab Center for their professionalism and the love and attention they showed our dad and Pops.
Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019