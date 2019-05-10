|
Edwina Stewart
Grand Prairie - Mrs. Edwina Stewart, 93, died Monday, May 6, 2019, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Church of the Nazarene in Hamlin, Texas with Pastor Mike Murphy officiating. Burial will be in Hamlin Memorial Cemetery, directed by Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home.
Born March 11, 1926 in Willis, Oklahoma, Edwina was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Emma Gertrude Turner. She attended school in Big Spring, Texas and Bethany Penial College in Bethany, Oklahoma. She married Marshall Ira Stewart on June 6, 1946, in Kansas City, MO. She was a Pastor's wife for 51 years and a wonderful role model for what a pastor's wife should be.
She was preceded in death by Marshall Stewart, her husband of 58 years; five sisters and three brothers; and one grandson, Scott Hastings.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Rhonda Stewart of McKinney; two daughters and sons-in-law, Marsha and Larry Farnsworth of Grand Prairie and Gayla and Steve Hastings of Abilene; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Church of the Nazarene in Hamlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jovial Angels, 2144 Hacienda Court, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052 or Sovereign Hospice Care, 1828 Meadow Trail Lane, Aubrey, Texas 76227.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 10, 2019