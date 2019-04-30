Services
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Roby Cemetery
Eilene (McReynolds) Cave Obituary
Eilene (McReynolds) Cave

Snyder - Eilene (McReynolds) Cave, age 101, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019 in Snyder TX.

Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Wednesday, May l, 2019 at Roby Cemetery.

Burial will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 7:30PM, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home in Sweetwater.

She was born September 17, 1917 in Plum Creek, Nolan County, Texas to Robert Lee and Lillian (Benton) McReynolds. She graduated from Sweetwater High School and attended Abilene Christian College and Texas Women's University in Denton, TX. After college, Eilene moved to Roby, Texas to teach in the Center School. In Roby she met and married James Cave on May 20, 1939.

Together the couple built a successful cotton and Angus cattle operation.

Eilene was a member of Eastside Church of Christ while in Snyder, and a longtime member of the Roby Church of Christ, where she taught both ladies and children's Bible classes. She was an active member of the Home Demonstration Club in Fisher county.

Survivors include a daughter Sara Spencer, and husband Jimmy, of Denton; a son James R. Cave, and wife Lois of Snyder; a daughter Sue Hicks and husband Tom of Lubbock; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and one sister-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and four sisters.

Memorials may be made to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 30, 2019
