Elaine Jones Lewis
Hamlin - Elaine Jones Lewis, 89, passed sweetly and safely into the arms of her Savior in the morning hours of June 22nd. Elaine was born in Tokio, Texas (Terry County) on July 16, 1929 into the home of Charley and Willie Watters Jones. Her mother passed away in 1935, and she then moved in with her paternal grandparents, J.T. and Rebecca Stevenson Jones, until the death of her grandmother in 1937. Her paternal aunt and uncle, Vera and Britt Baker, then took her into their home to raise as their daughter since they were childless. She attended schools in the Warren community and Merkel I.S.D. until moving to Hamlin onto the new family farm in 1942. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1946, and attended Hardin Simmons University, studying music and being one of the featured soloists for the Cowgirl Band.
Following her one year of study at Hardin Simmons, she began working in the office of the Celotex Corporation Plant just outside of Hamlin, and it was there she met her future husband, Clyde R. Lewis. They were married in December 1948, and some 8.5 years later, their only child, Cheryl, was born. Enjoying the role of being a stay-at-home mom, the call to office work was placed on hold until the school bells beckoned Cheryl to begin her education in the Hamlin I.S.D. Elaine was employed by the James E. Rodgers and Company as a bookkeeper for more than a quarter of a century, and following a brief retirement from there, she once again joined her husband in his second career for M & C Lumber Company, serving again as a bookkeeper and assisting in the start-up of the new kitchen and housewares department. Following her husband's retirement, she too, decided to retire, only for a short time before she started working in The Book Nook one day per week that eventually led her to serving as the Executive Secretary for the Hamlin Chamber of Commerce for 12 years, retiring due to declining health at the age of 85.
Elaine was a faithful member for 77 years of Hamlin's First Baptist Church where she was involved in the church music program for many years, and where she also taught the four year-olds in Sunday School for 35 years. During the 1960's, she and Clyde worked with the local teens in a weekly fellowship program called "Teen Time." She was a member of the Friends Sunday School Class. Elaine was a faithful prayer warrior and relished the opportunity to continue her outreach by sending all types of greeting cards to her friends and family during special or trying times. Elaine additionally served in several community organizations, and in 2010, was named Hamlin's "Woman of the Year."
Preceding her in death were her parents, grandparents, "adopted" parents, and step-mother, Mildred Jones, along with her husband, Clyde, and siblings E. Ray Jones, Wanda Jones Mehl, Barbara Jones Bowman, and Travis Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl, of Hamlin, and by sisters Linda Jones Carmack of Eunice, N.M., Marilyn Jones McCormick (husband, Don) of Levelland, and brother-in-law, Ted Bowman, of Wichita Falls. She is also survived by her many wonderful nieces, nephews, and countless cousins and friends.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25th, at 2:30 p.m. in Hamlin's First Baptist Church, 217 S. W. Avenue B, with burial to follow in the Hamlin East Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hamlin's First Baptist Church, at the above address, the Hamlin Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 112, Hamlin, TX 79520, or an organization of your choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 25, 2019