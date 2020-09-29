1/1
Elaine Smith
Elaine Smith

Clyde - Marie Elaine Smith, 73, of Clyde, went to be with her Heavenly Father, September 25, 2020 at Wisteria Place in Abilene, Texas. Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Clyde Church of Christ with David Peterson officiating. Burial service will follow in the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, October 2, at the funeral home.

Elaine was born on July 16, 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas. She was a graduate of Castleberry High School in 1965. Elaine married Phillip Andrew Smith in 1967 in River Oaks, Fort Worth. They moved to Clyde from Odessa in 1984. Elaine served as the church secretary at Clyde Church of Christ for 19 years. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Dyer and her mother Marie (Huff) Dyer.

Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Phillip Andrew Smith of Clyde, four sons, Steven Smith and wife Trella of Clyde, David Smith and wife, Teresa, of Fishers Indiana, Casey Smith of Azle, and Clint Smith of Abilene; one sister, Judy Henderson of Springtown; and was a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Ashlyn, Amber, Haley and husband, Billy Taylor, Abigail, Chloe, Megan, Caitlyn, and Morgan, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Elaine was a deeply devoted wife and above all lived everyday to be a loving mom and grandma. Throughout her life, Elaine lived by her Lord Jesus command in John 15:12, "Love each other as I have loved you". She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey-Howard Funeral Home - Clyde
105 Oak Street
Clyde, TX 79510
325-893-4255
