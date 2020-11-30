Elbert Orvel Brown
Sweetwater - Elbert Orvel Brown, age 94, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas.
Per his wishes, his body will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Orvel was born on September 27, 1926 in Merkel, Texas to Howard and Mossie (Phillips) Brown. He married Ada V. " Bonnie" Foust on December 22, 1953 in Merkel, Texas. He attended First Presbyterian Church. He served two years from 1946 to 1947 in the Merchant Marines and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1948 to September 23, 1952 when he was honorably discharged. He worked for U.S. Gypsum from 1952 and retired in l989. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his son, Gary Brown and wife Karen of Sweetwater, Texas, grandson, Trevor Brown and wife Sarah of Billings, Montana, two great grandchildren, Liam and Nolan Brown, sister, Johnnie Wade of Houston, Texas, sister-in-law, Ellen Peiser of Dallas, Texas, sister-in-law, Betty Foust of Lubbock, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mossie Brown, wife, Ada V. "Bonnie" Brown, sister, Madlyn Wilson, brothers-in-law, Dan Wilburn Foust and Jimmy McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to charity of one's choice
or First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 956, Sweetwater, Texas 79556.