Elden H. Clements Jr.
Elden H. Clements Jr., age 73, affectionately known as Junior, passed away on Sunday, July 26th. Funeral service will be 10am Thursday July 30, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm st. Abilene, with burial to follow in Potosi Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Girdner Funeral Home.
He was a devoted husband and loving son, father, and grandfather. Born in 1947 to Elden H. Clements Sr. and Dorothy (Underwood) Clements, he attended Wylie ISD and graduated in 1965. He married Janis (Dueboay) Clements in 1967 and had two children, a son and a daughter.
He was an army veteran and a recipient of the soldier's medal, the highest honor one can receive for acts of heroism during non combat. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 31 years and retired as a letter carrier. He was an avid gun collector and woodworker who never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elden and Dorothy Clements, and his sister, Judy Clements. He is survived by his wife, Janis, his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Cathrine Clements, his daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Billy Allen, his grandchildren, Reanne Dodson and husband Brandon, Blake Parker and wife Caitlin, Aynslee Clements, Kailyn Clements, Johnathan Allen, Sarabeth Allen and great granddaughter Melody Dodson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.