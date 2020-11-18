Eleanor Jones
Abilene - On Sunday, October 18, 2020, Mrs. Grace Eleanor Jones, loving wife and mother, departed her earthly temple and entered the presence of the Lord at the age of 84. A memorial service will be held Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10am with Minister Steven Perry officiating. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm both at North's Funeral Home Chapel.
Grace Eleanor Thomas was born to Frank Thomas and Sarah Pryor Thomas on April 20, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey, and was the seventh of nine children. Although her given name was Grace, she went by Eleanor her entire life. The daughter of a Baptist minister, Eleanor was introduced to Jesus Christ at an early age, and in her latter years frequently spoke about God's love for his children—often singing in a loud voice, "Let the Church Say Amen!", which was her favorite song. She and her husband passed this same faith heritage and love of music to their children.
While living in Newark, she was introduced to her sister-in-law's brother, Mr. Robert Jones. Robert was in the U. S. Air Force, but every time he came home to see his sister, he made a point of seeing Eleanor. They dated for almost one year, and married July 10, 1959. Following their marriage, Eleanor moved with her new husband to California, where they were stationed at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino. They stayed in San Bernardino for five years, during which time she gave birth to two daughters, Beverly Handy and Jacqueline Jones. As a military wife, Grace traveled frequently with her family to The Philippines, New Jersey, Texas, and Oklahoma, before settling in Abilene, Texas in 1973.
During her 40 + years in Abilene, Eleanor worked many years at the Department of Human Services, followed by employment at Therapeikos. Eleanor thrived working with her friends, Beulah Love and Francis Lewis at Therapeikos and enjoyed working and helping families until her retirement in the 1990's.
As a young wife and mother, she loved cooking for her family, and making sure they were well cared for. From home-cooked meals, to baking, sitting down together around the table, to helping coordinate family trips on the weekend—her love was her family. Eleanor's hobbies included playing pinochle, bingo, bowling and traveling to different locales once her adult children had moved out of the house.
This last year, Eleanor focused more and more on her love for the Lord, and seeing Him. She frequently spoke of seeing her parents and brothers and sisters again. Eleanor felt like there was a message that the Lord wanted her to proclaim; however she was not sure of the audience but knew it was to communicate God's love for His people. Her favorite verse was Jeremiah 29:11.
Eleanor leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 61 years, Robert Jones, who she said was the love of her life; daughters Beverly Handy and Jacqueline Jones; granddaughter Natasha Daniel (DeQuinton); sister Louise Davis (Mack); sister-in-law Ruth Thomas (Joseph), an "adopted" son, Michael Jefferson (Paula), and a plethora of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is pre-deceased by her parents, brothers Samuel, James, Joseph, Frank, Bobby, and sisters Betty and Barbara.
Eleanor supported several charities, especially those involving children. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations:
Mission on the Move (http://www.missiononthemove.org
); St. Jude for Children (https://www.stjude.org
); ChildFund International (https://www.childfund.org
); Global Samaritan (https://www.globalsamaritan.org
).
"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord; plans to prosper you and not to harm you, to give you a future and a hope. Then you will call upon Me and come and pray to Me, and I will listen to you. You will seek Me and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart." Jeremiah 29:11-13