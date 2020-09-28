1/1
Eligio Cano Garcia
Eligio Cano Garcia

Haskell - Eligio Cano Garcia, 62, of Haskell, Texas, suddenly passed away on September 23, 2020.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Service will be officiated by Ministers Samuel Lopez and David Gomez. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson, Texas. Services are under the directions of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Eligio Cano Garcia was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Alberta Cano and Eucario Garcia on December 1, 1957. He married Emiliana Aguirre Garcia in Haskell, Texas. He worked for R E Janes Gravel Co. for 20 plus years before retiring.

Eligio Cano Garcia is survived by wife Emiliana Aguirre Garcia; daughter Celeste Ferrer-Cruz and husband Javier, son Melvin Garcia, son Osiel Garcia and wife Ariel, daughter Arabella Gossett and husband John; sister Margarita Hernandez, brother Gonzalo Garcia; six grandchildren.

For the safety of family and friends, masks will be required at visitation, funeral service, and burial.

Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
