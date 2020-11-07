Elio Zilio
Lueders - Elio Zilio, 80, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Abilene. Graveside services will be 1:00 Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born April 22, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, Elio was a son of the late Gautano and Caterina (Moretto) Zilio. Elio married Ada (Crawford) Wills July 28, 2012 in Nugent. He was a member of the Nugent Church of Christ. Elio was a U. S. Army veteran. Elio retired from Chromolly in 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Ada Wills-Zilio; four sons, James Michael Zilio, Scott Anthony Zilio (and wife, Patricia), Gautano "Guy" Zilio and Richard Wills (and wife, Beverly); two daughters, Letitia Smith (and husband, Allen) and Pamela Eddleman; two sisters, Jo Ann Marie Daniels (and husband, George) and Sylvia Zilio; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and another one on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to the American Cancer Society
or to Hendrick Hospice.