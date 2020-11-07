1/1
Elio Zilio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elio Zilio

Lueders - Elio Zilio, 80, died Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Abilene. Graveside services will be 1:00 Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Texas State Veterans Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born April 22, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, Elio was a son of the late Gautano and Caterina (Moretto) Zilio. Elio married Ada (Crawford) Wills July 28, 2012 in Nugent. He was a member of the Nugent Church of Christ. Elio was a U. S. Army veteran. Elio retired from Chromolly in 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Ada Wills-Zilio; four sons, James Michael Zilio, Scott Anthony Zilio (and wife, Patricia), Gautano "Guy" Zilio and Richard Wills (and wife, Beverly); two daughters, Letitia Smith (and husband, Allen) and Pamela Eddleman; two sisters, Jo Ann Marie Daniels (and husband, George) and Sylvia Zilio; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and another one on the way.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be given to the American Cancer Society or to Hendrick Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved