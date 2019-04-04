|
Eliwanda (Honey) Casey Wilson
Abilene - Eliwanda (Honey) Casey Wilson, 92 years of age, passed away on April 2, 2019.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8pm on Friday evening. The celebration of Life Services will be held at Elliott-Hamil Chapel on Hwy 277 at 12pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Kevin Peters officiating. A private family burial will be immediately following the funeral in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Reception at Wagon Wheel to follow.
Pallbearers are her four granddaughters and their husbands and one grandson.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father Ethel H. and Wharton S. Smith of Abilene, three brothers, Marvin of Abilene, Kenneth of Odessa and Buster of Abilene. Her four sisters are Virginia of Winters, Mariquita of Socorro NM, Marian of Winters and Marie Long of Yakima Washington, and one stepson, Harold Wilson of Abilene,
She is also preceded in death by first husband, W.N. Casey of Abilene.
Her survivors include her beloved husband, Don H. Wilson, her Children whom she considered, in her words, "the most precious gifts and joys of her life." They are Penny (Jim) Ward of Abilene, Newman (Susan) Casey of Austin and Lanna (James) Fields of Dallas.
Stepchildren include Debbie Wilson of Ovalo and Joni Mericer of Berlin, Maryland.
Grandchildren include Kaycee (John) Zuniga of San Antonio, Hope (Johnnie) Martinez of San Antonio, Brianna (Collin) Tucker of Dallas, Katelyn (Jacob) Weaver of Hennessey, OK and Merrick Gamble of Tulsa, OK.
Step grandchildren include Tiffany Tyree of Austin, Nick Tyree of Austin, Michael DuPre of Abilene, Matthew DuPre of Haskell, Jane Sites of Ovalo, and Chris Greenwood and Casey Greenwood of Abilene.
She has many other great "Blessings" in her life and they are Johnny and Eric Zuniga, Max, Isaiah and Chase Martinez, Benton Gamble, Hanna and Henley Weaver, Camille Tucker, T.J. Duff, Jimmy Don, Zeke and Eli Duff, Jacob Turner and Gabriel DuPre.
Eliwanda (Honey) Smith was born on March 16, 1927 in Terry County near Brownfield TX.
She attended schools in Lahey and Brownfield, and then she and her family moved to Abilene in 1942 where she attended Draughns Business College.
On June 21, 1951, she married W.N. Casey in Raton, NM. She was instrumental in partnering with W.N. and their vision for family entertainment and fine food until their retirement. Honey was president of the Abilene Restaurant Association Auxiliary for several years and she was the first woman to be elected as the president of the Abilene Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association. Her forty plus years of exemplary service and contributions were honored when she received the Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Restaurant Association in 1974.
In 1996, she married Don H Wilson who made her Golden Years Golden, as she puts it. They were avid travelers but one of their greatest delights was square dancing any and everywhere they could,
Honey served faithfully at University Baptist Church until its closing in the children's department for 13 years with her wonderful friend Barbara Haltom. She also volunteered at Rose Park Senior Citizens for many years being recognized as having over 4000 hours of volunteer service.
Honey was a member of Radiant Life Church but now has moved her membership to an extended church family in the heavenly realm. She loved her Sunday school teacher, Billy Martin and her class members. She attended church and Sunday school on Sundays and Wednesday night Bible studies. She was a Godly woman with a gifting of service and hospitality. She her Lord and Savior Jesus more in her twilight years than she ever thought possible and had a great hunger for God's Word even to the very end.
One of her most favorite Bible scripture is John 11:25 AMP "Jesus said to her, I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believes, adheres to, trusts in, and relies on Me, although he may die yet he shall live."
She leaves you with this one word from 1 Peter 4:8, it is: Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins...!"
