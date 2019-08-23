|
Elizabeth Ann (Perry) Feaster, Roscoe, Texas, 63, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene. Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 24th at the Colorado City Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Kiker-Seale Funeral Home in Colorado City, Texas. The Memorial Service will be held at Abilene Bible Church, 3125 Oldham Lane, Abilene, Texas on Sunday, August 25th at 3:00 p.m. and will be conducted by Dr. Daiqing of Abilene Bible Church. Elizabeth was born in Abilene, Texas on December 19, 1955 to parents Cecil Lilburn Perry and Ruby Sara Dennis Perry. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law Sandra Smith Perry of Abilene. Survivors include husband of thirty-two years, Randall Jay Feaster of Roscoe, daughter Faith Elizabeth Parten and son-in-law Austin Parten of Spring, son Madison Randall Feaster and daughter-in-law Cheyenne Feaster of Conroe, Texas and grandchildren Paige Elizabeth Parten, Rhett Woodley Parten, Brooks Perry Parten and Madeleine Mae Feaster, brothers Dr. Steven C. Perry of Austin, Christopher Dennis Perry of Salado, and sisters Sue Perry Fluty of Bedford and Laurie Perry Stewart of Allen. Elizabeth was a born again Christian and lifelong member of Abilene Bible Church. As a child, she participated in Bible Memory Association camps and Five-Day Child Evangelism clubs. In her youth, Elizabeth ran track as a sprinter with Margaret Ellison's Texas Track Club and competed in the Texas Relays and pre-Olympic trials, narrowly missing a Junior Olympics bid. She danced for 12 years at the Patty Harper Dance Studio. Elizabeth was a talented actress, performing in many productions with Abilene Community Theater and Abilene Children's Theater. She graduated from Cooper High School in 1974 and went on to major in Speech and Drama at the University of North Texas, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. She later earned her teaching certificate at McMurry University and went on to teach speech, debate, drama, and English at various schools and worked as a Qualified Mental Health Professional at Abilene State School. She taught Bible Drill and Vacation Bible School at Champion Baptist Church in Roscoe. Her proudest accomplishment, however, was being a mother and dedicating herself to homeschooling and raising her children.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 23, 2019