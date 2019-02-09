|
|
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Tally
Abilene, TX
Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Tally passed away peacefully in Fort Worth, Texas on February 6, 2019. Betty was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 24, 1923. Betty moved to Fort Worth, Texas during 2018 to be closer to family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James H. Tally, originally from Buffalo Gap, Texas. They met while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and he was stationed in Boston, MA. Betty and Jim married in Dorchester, MA, and later moved to Abilene, Texas. Betty worked as a homemaker and later worked as a saleswoman at Thornton's Department store for fourteen years. If you wanted a great dessert and/or meal, you could find it homemade at Betty's home of 70 years.
The family will receive friends and visitors on Saturday, February 9, 2019 between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene. Services in The Hamil Family Funeral Home chapel will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3:30 P.M. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Gap Cemetery.
Betty is survived by her son, James Tally, Jr. and wife Polly of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Maureen Tally Force and husband, Gary of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter Darlene Tally McKeever and husband Greg of Houston, Texas; grandsons, Scott Force and Alex Force (Cassie Flores) of Fort Worth, Texas; Matthew Tally and his wife, Erin of Houston, Texas, Wesley Tally of San Antonio and one granddaughter, Heather Bartko, and her husband Brad of Fort Worth; three great-grandchildren Mitchell Bartko (Allison Pittman), Laura Bartko and Stella Tally. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews from Massachusetts, Maine, Florida and Texas as well as many, many friends.
Memorials may be made in her name to Taylor Jones Humane Society, 2301 No 3rd St, Abilene, TX 79603 or taylorjoneshumane.com. Betty Tally loved animals.
Online condolences may be left at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019