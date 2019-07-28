|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin
St. Louis, MO. - Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin, 73, born 11-2-1945 in St. Louis, MO, passed into her spiritual world 7-22-2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Ernie Wofford. Betsy and Ernie moved to rural Abilene, KS in 1987 where they created their piece of paradise, Windy Hill Farm. Per their request, their ashes will be returned to the wildflowers, wildlife, land, and lie with their pets they loved so very much. Betsy leaves behind beloved neighbors, friends and spiritual daughter, Michele. Memorial donations can be made to Fragrant Hill 4-H Club or Milford Nature Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019