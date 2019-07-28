Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin Obituary
Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin

St. Louis, MO. - Elizabeth "Betsy" Baldwin, 73, born 11-2-1945 in St. Louis, MO, passed into her spiritual world 7-22-2019. She is preceded in death by husband, Ernie Wofford. Betsy and Ernie moved to rural Abilene, KS in 1987 where they created their piece of paradise, Windy Hill Farm. Per their request, their ashes will be returned to the wildflowers, wildlife, land, and lie with their pets they loved so very much. Betsy leaves behind beloved neighbors, friends and spiritual daughter, Michele. Memorial donations can be made to Fragrant Hill 4-H Club or Milford Nature Center.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.