Elizabeth Foresyth
Abilene - Elizabeth June Foresyth was called home early in the morning Saturday, April 18, after a long battle with cancer. Friends may call Thursday, April 23 from 11am until 5pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St, Abilene. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Friday at Abilene City Cemetery.
June was born on June 14, 1946 in Big Spring, Texas to Weaver and Ruby Foresyth. She and her parents moved to Abilene to be near her grandmother in June 1968. In 1975 the family moved into the family home her grandfather had built in 1925. She was very proud of that home. June cared for her mother there until her passing in 2017.
June was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020