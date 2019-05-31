Resources
Frisco - Ella B. Hubbard, age 102, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. Ella was born to Richmond Benton and Virgie Olivia Pace on July 6, 1916, in Union, Mississippi. Ella married the late A.W. Hubbard after graduation from Hendrick Memorial School of Nursing in 1938. Ella was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, A.W. Hubbard, and her daughter, Margaret. Ella is survived by her son, Charles and his wife Donna. 4 grandsons: Bradley, Darren, Mark and Michael; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family requests any remembrances be made to the or their favorite charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 31, 2019
