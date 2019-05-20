Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Haskell, TX
Burial
Following Services
Willow Cemetery
Haskell - Ella Opal Dunnam, 95, a longtime resident of Haskell, TX, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Haskell with Bro. Ollie Pierson officiating. Burial will follow services at the Willow Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 2:00-3:00p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX.

Ella was born November 15, 1923 in Grayson Co., TX, to Fay (Johnson) and Charley "C.A." Dunnam. Ella was an exceptional softball player and golfer. She worked as a bookkeeper for Mr. Burson and later Bailey Toliver. After leaving Haskell she worked in Houston for the Houston Apartment Association; she later returned to Haskell after retiring.

She is survived by her two brothers, Alfon Dunnam of Vernon, and Raymond Dunnam of Friendswood; one sister, Wanda Ham and husband Wayne of Haskell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Fay (Johnson) Dunnam; father, C.A. Allen Dunnam; four brothers, Bill Dunnam, Cliff Dunnam, J.B. Dunnam, and Wayne Dunnam; three sisters, Lena Dendy, Juanita Sturdy, and Estella Breeden.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 20, 2019
